Someone Set Up A GoFundMe To ‘Help Protect Betty White From 2016’

Getty Image

It’s hardly a secret that we lost so many beloved entertainers and celebrities this year, and as 2016 draws to a close it seems to be upping the carnage factor by taking away first George Michael on Christmas day and then Carrie Fisher two days later, at just 53 and 60 years old, respectively. When will all this end? Well, 2017, ostensibly, unless time really is just a arbitrary, man made concept that the grim reaper has zero respect for.

With news of the passing of Fisher yesterday, Betty White ludicrously began trending on Twitter, as many speculated at 94-years-old the last of the remaining Golden Girls — already the subject of frequent death hoaxes — would naturally be 2016’s next casualty.