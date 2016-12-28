Rest In Peace Carrie Fisher

Someone Set Up A GoFundMe To ‘Help Protect Betty White From 2016’

12.28.16 57 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

It’s hardly a secret that we lost so many beloved entertainers and celebrities this year, and as 2016 draws to a close it seems to be upping the carnage factor by taking away first George Michael on Christmas day and then Carrie Fisher two days later, at just 53 and 60 years old, respectively. When will all this end? Well, 2017, ostensibly, unless time really is just a arbitrary, man made concept that the grim reaper has zero respect for.

With news of the passing of Fisher yesterday, Betty White ludicrously began trending on Twitter, as many speculated at 94-years-old the last of the remaining Golden Girls — already the subject of frequent death hoaxes — would naturally be 2016’s next casualty.

TAGSbetty whiteCELEBRITY DEATHSGoFundMe

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 5 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP