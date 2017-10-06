The World Of Stand-Up Comedy Reacts To The Sudden Death Of Ralphie May

Getty Image

Soon after the news of comedian Ralphie May’s death at the age of 45 broke on Friday, his fellow comics, many comedy clubs he’d performed at, and other stand-up aficionados and fans paid tribute to the Last Comic Standing star online. May, who was at the beginning of a new nationwide tour, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in a private residence in Las Vegas. His body was found Friday morning, mere hours after the comedian had performed one of several shows at Harrah’s. In a statement posted by May’s official Twitter account, his representatives wrote “[w]e are heartbroken to announce the untimely death of our friend.”

“Two days ago he won the Casino Comedian of the Year at the Global Gaming Expo,” the statement continued. “[He] had performances throughout the remainder of 2017 as part of his residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas.”

May, who broke out with several successful performances during the first season of NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2003, rose up in the ranks with many other wonderful comedians. Amy Schumer, Iliza Shlesinger, Felipe Esparza and more were all a part of the crop of comics who appearances on the program propelled them into the 2010s. Hence why so many of them (and others) reacted to the new of May’s death on Twitter and elsewhere.

It was a fun summer with you n biscuit. Safe next gig. Miss the shit out of you already. Xoxo n #RIP @Ralphie_May pic.twitter.com/MMmvlQjnA9 — Kathleen Madigan (@kathleenmadigan) October 6, 2017

Ralphie May. Dammit. You were a funny and sweet mofo man. Rest In Peace. — bob saget (@bobsaget) October 6, 2017

This hurts too much. @Ralphie_May helped me so much. Rest In Peace. Thank you for all the love you have given me. Thank you for everything. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 6, 2017

Damn. RIP Ralphie May. Comic warrior. — marc maron (@marcmaron) October 6, 2017

NO! #RalphieMay was such a nice guy! Last time we talked backstage at @zaniesnashville I promised to put him in the Jay/Bob movie. Dammit… https://t.co/zrljotClGr — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 6, 2017