California Authorities Have Found A Woman Who Might Be A Real Life ‘Little Mermaid’

04.05.17 50 mins ago

Disney

While Disney is hard at work developing a live action remake of its 1989 animated feature film, The Little Mermaid, truth — as it tends to do — continues to be stranger than fiction. Early Tuesday morning, authorities in Fresno, California found a soaking wet, “nearly naked woman” wandering the streets, and going by the story she gave police, it seems like she picked the absolute worst possible time to be a “part of our world.”

The woman’s hair was wet when she was found around 3 a.m., and she told officers that she was a mermaid named Joanna, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The woman, who has two webbed toes on both feet, told officers that she had been in the water, but replied “I don’t know” to “most questions,” police said.

Fresno Police posted an image of the woman, who they’re currently chalking up as a “Jane Doe,” on their Facebook page in an effort to find out her identity, noting that she is approximately 5’4 and 140 pounds. They did not, however, say whether or not the woman was accompanied by a plucky red crab with a Jamaican accent, leaving out what many would surely consider to be a crucial detail to the story.

In the meantime, anyone with information is being urged to contact authorities.

(Via KTLA)

