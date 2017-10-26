Reddit Has Banned Several Nazi And White Supremacist Groups Following A Major Policy Change

#Reddit
10.26.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

If the campaign, election and presidency of Donald Trump have proven anything, it’s that popular forums and social media platforms play a major role in American politics. This is especially true of Reddit, the “front page of the internet” whose more volatile, sexist and racist users have tested the company’s harassment policies to the extreme. Hence why, following a major policy shift announced on Wednesday, website administrators and moderators have begun banning several prominent Nazi, white supremacist, white nationalist and so-called “alt-right” forums whose content violated the new rules.

According to Gizmodo, Reddit’s new anti-violence and harassment policies were announced via a post to the /r/modnews forum:

[W]e found that the policy regarding ‘inciting’ violence was too vague, and so we have made an effort to adjust it to be more clear and comprehensive. Going forward, we will take action against any content that encourages, glorifies, incites, or calls for violence or physical harm against an individual or a group of people; likewise, we will also take action against content that glorifies or encourages the abuse of animals. This applies to ALL content on Reddit, including memes, CSS/community styling, flair, subreddit names, and usernames.

Soon after the changes made their way across the website, Redditors began to notice which particular subreddits had been banned — or were in the process of being banned. Per BuzzFeed News, the number of affected subreddits was up to 10, and included such aptly-named darlings as r/Nazi, r/EuropeanNationalism, r/pol, r/racoonsareniggers and r/whitesarecriminals. In a statement, Reddit told BuzzFeed that “we strive to be a welcoming, open platform for all by trusting our users to maintain an environment that cultivates genuine conversation.”

Specifically pro-Trump subreddits like the popular /r/The_Donald forum have not been affected. According to Gizmodo, however, users are speculating as to whether the group’s “race-baiting, mod-threatening, and ostensibly Trump-centered” attitude will attract the new policy’s attention. Otherwise, it seems Thursday morning has found many Redditors experiencing their own Mitchell and Webb-like moment of self doubt.

(Via Gizmodo and BuzzFeed News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Reddit
TAGSAlt-RightNAZISRACISMREDDITsexismwhite nationalistswhite supremacists

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP