A ‘Rick And Morty’ Fan Laid Down Some Serious Cash For A Jug Of McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce On Ebay

#McDonalds #Rick And Morty
Web Culture Editor
08.11.17

Ebay / Adult Swim

As further evidence that you can never underestimate the tenacity and dedication of Rick and Morty fans, a 64 oz. bottle of McDonald’s “Mulan” Szechuan dipping sauce — which is being revived as a promotion for the third season of the Adult Swim animated series — just sold on eBay for 15 frigging thousand dollars, after being listed last week for the comparatively modest price of $99. (Which actually sounds less crazy when you consider that another fan recently plunked down nearly as much for two “vintage” packets of the stuff.)

Just think about what you could buy with that kind of money, though. A used car in pretty decent shape. A down payment on a house. Invest in the stock market. But no, hold that thought — because smart guy here just bought a bunch of fancy high fructose corn syrup, basically. Which he’s (assuming this is a dude) probably not even going to eat, but put in a glass case or something — and it’s literally coming back to McDonald’s restaurants anyway.

ebay

Around The Web

TOPICS#McDonalds#Rick And Morty
TAGSEBAYMCDONALDSRICK AND MORTYSZECHUAN SAUCE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP