‘Rick And Morty’ Was Trending On Pornhub, Of All Places, In 2017

Adult Swim

For better or worse, 2017 was the year of Rick and Morty, as the long-awaited third season dropped a surprise April Fool’s premiere before officially debuting later in the summer. Fans flocked to the cross-country touring Rickmobile and threw tantrums when McDonald’s failed to produce enough Mulan Szechuan sauce — clearly underestimating the wherewithal of the dedicated geek.

The beloved Adult Swim animated comedy was so popular in 2017 that it even drew in fans in a decidedly unexpected place. Pornhub Insights has published its lengthy Year in Review dissecting all of the trends in adult content over the past year, and found that Rick and Morty was a popular trending search term — right behind “porn for women” and ahead of “fidget spinners,” of all things.

According to Insights:

Rick and Morty porn parodies also blasted off this year, and the passing fascination with Fidget Spinners caused a big spike in porn searches (and some very creative amateur videos). Lots of people discovered ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) porn this year, too and liked what they heard. We also saw major increases in the popularity of Hentai (nsfw) around the world, and fans of cheerleaders caused a massive boost in these searches as well.

Dr. Laurie Betito, sex therapist and director of the Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center, attributes the spike in women searching for porn to women feeling more empowered than ever due in part to the #MeToo movement and prominent female voices speaking out. And as for fidget spinners, well … if the hoverboard porn craze of 2015 taught us anything, it’s that whatever the fad of the year is will inevitably make its way into kink, somehow.

(Via Pornhub)