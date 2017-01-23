The Best Horror Movies On Netflix Right Now

How Messed Up Is This TV Store Prank Paramount Staged To Promote ‘Rings’?

Author Profile Picture
Web Culture Editor
01.23.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Rings, the second sequel to 2002’s blockbuster horror hit The Ring — otherwise known as the film that messed your entire world up for weeks after you watched it — is being released on February 3rd so we can all see what Samara is up to 15 years later. (Spoiler alert: she is still dearly in need of a good stylist!)

To promote the upcoming film, Paramount Pictures staged the above prank at a real appliance store in White Plains, NY, to see what unsuspecting shoppers would do when Samara climbed out of a TV right in front of them. To issue a slight caveat here, there’s probably at least a decent chance that the whole thing is faked, since you’d have to assume a big movie studio like Paramount knows that it’s not a good idea to go grabbing at random people who could very well have heart conditions and/or weapons on them (which would both be bad).

However if you’d care to suspend disbelief, then go ahead and enjoy a bunch of people getting the absolute daylights scared out of them as they think they’re just going about their everyday business shopping for a new TV. Hey, that ought to teach them for attempting to shop local!

TAGSPARAMOUNTPRANKSRINGSthe ring
Author Profile Picture
Stacey lives in West Philadelphia where she enjoyed brief internet fame for live tweeting her neighbor having sex.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP