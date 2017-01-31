How Do Americans Really Feel About Syrian Refugees

Riz Ahmed And John Turturro From ‘The Night Of’ Team Back Up To Help Syrian Refugees

stacey-ritzen
Web Culture Editor
01.31.17

Riz Ahmed and John Turturro from HBO’s acclaimed drama The Night Of have reunited for a very important and timely cause, as you can see in the above video Ahmed posted to Twitter Tuesday. Ahmed, a Pakistani Muslim who grew up in England, launched a crowdfunding campaign back in December to raise money for Syrian refugees, however given the current state of affairs right now thanks to Donald Trump’s immigration ban, the Star Wars: Rogue One star is extending his campaign and making a plea for more people to donate.

Of course, the reunion wouldn’t be complete without some tongue-in-cheek fan service, as Turturro — in partial character as the eczema-plagued lawyer John Stone — misinterprets when Ahmed asks him whether or not he ever “gets the itch.”

After the misunderstanding gets cleared up (pun intended), Ahmed explains why it’s so important to help these people.

It’s now even harder and harder for them to flee all the misery they’re suffering through no fault of their own, so we’ve so far raised a hundred thousand dollars for Syrian refugee children to get their emergency aid, and also an education, and with everything that’s going on right now we’ve decided to just extend our campaign, so we just wanna ask you to just go online, and donate.

Ahmed also goes by the nickname “Riz MC” as part of his rap group the Swet Shop Boys, and earlier this week he showed support for American protesters at LAX who took to chanting the lyrics to the group’s anti-TSA song, “T5.”

You can donate to Ahmed’s CrowdRise capaign here.

(Via EW)

TAGSjohn turturroRIZ AHMEDsyrian refugeesThe Night Of
Author Profile Picture
Stacey lives in West Philadelphia where she enjoyed brief internet fame for live tweeting her neighbor having sex.

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 day ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 5 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP