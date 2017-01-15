DirecTV

Burn the Rob Lowe and DirecTV 4 Evs! mural you have nestled in the garage. Those days are over now. SPOKESMAN-ON-COMPANY LOVE IS OVER NOW! Rob Lowe has beef with his former employer buds and he’s letting the world know.

The Monster Trucks actor laid into the satellite giant via Twitter on Saturday over NFC Divisional Playoff restrictions. (No safety gaffe thrills for Rob.) Hell hath no fury like a spokesperson scorned, so Lowe brought up his former campaign with the company to roast them on social media.

Hi, I'm Rob Lowe. And I'M "Screwed Over" Rob Lowe, with @DIRECTV that cuts off my abiliy to watch NFL games during the playoffs! @FOXTV — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 14, 2017