Robert Pattinson seems like a pretty fun guy to be around — especially now that he’s away from the spotlight of the Twilight films a bit — but this seems to have gotten the better of his during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this past Thursday. On the show, Pattinson was asked to tell a story about a scene with a dog from on the set of his new film Good Time and how his character was essentially pleasuring the dog in a scene. It makes more sense in the context of the film, but the part that caused issues is Pattinson’s additional details around being to asked to actually pleasure the dog, prompting some to toss around words like bestiality.

At the time, Pattinson and host Jimmy Kimmel laughed at the situation and treated it like any late night story you’d hear, but as Pattinson said in a statement, things “spiraled out of control.” PETA somehow became involved, praising Pattinson for refusing to take part in the act and saying it was “like child molestation” and would constitute mistreatment according to TMZ. They also compared it to the controversy surrounding the film A Dog’s Purpose, later found out to be misleading after an investigation that determined no animals were harmed on the set.

The response to the story has prompted Pattinson to release a statement on the situation and clear up confusion about the deleted scene and what actually happened on set: