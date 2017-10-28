Getty Image

Friday evening, news broke that a grand jury had approved the first charges to be filed by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s five-month-long investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign. The indictments were sealed, however, so the report was unable to determine who precisely was being charged, and with what. Nonetheless, sources told CNN and other outlets that arrests could be made as early as Monday, and the internet couldn’t contain itself. This was especially true of Roger Stone, the former Trump campaign advisor and frequent Infowars guest.

After a day of tweeting about the recently unsealed John F. Kennedy assassination papers, Stone immediately turned his attention to the Mueller indictment news. “Breaking: Mueller indicts @PaulManafort’s driver for double parking,” he quipped in the first of many tweets. Others included jovial claims that a “Deep State stooge is indicting Manafort’s driver for double parking,” and his “maid for tearing labels of sofa cushions.”

Breaking: Mueller indicts @PaulManafort's driver for double parking https://t.co/7SOWDuRbWE — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) October 28, 2017

Yeah I hear Deep State stooge is indicting Manafort's driver for double parking, u little shithead https://t.co/bu5UMjCDTD — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) October 28, 2017

Breaking : Mueller indicts @PaulManafort'S maid for tearing labels of sofa cushions — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) October 28, 2017

At first, Stone focused his ire on the report itself and one Twitter troll whose “Gramps” insult he found particularly triggering. As CNN’s live coverage of the Mueller indictments continued throughout the night, however, the former Trump advisor turned his attention to anchors Jake Tapper and Don Lemon, whose Twitter feeds and television programs were wall-to-wall coverage of the story.