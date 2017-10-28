Former Trump Advisor Roger Stone Gets Melts Down After The News Of Mueller’s Russia Indictment

#Internet Reactions #Hillary Clinton #Twitter Reactions #Russia #Donald Trump #Twitter
News & Culture Writer
10.28.17

Getty Image

Friday evening, news broke that a grand jury had approved the first charges to be filed by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s five-month-long investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign. The indictments were sealed, however, so the report was unable to determine who precisely was being charged, and with what. Nonetheless, sources told CNN and other outlets that arrests could be made as early as Monday, and the internet couldn’t contain itself. This was especially true of Roger Stone, the former Trump campaign advisor and frequent Infowars guest.

After a day of tweeting about the recently unsealed John F. Kennedy assassination papers, Stone immediately turned his attention to the Mueller indictment news. “Breaking: Mueller indicts @PaulManafort’s driver for double parking,” he quipped in the first of many tweets. Others included jovial claims that a “Deep State stooge is indicting Manafort’s driver for double parking,” and his “maid for tearing labels of sofa cushions.”

At first, Stone focused his ire on the report itself and one Twitter troll whose “Gramps” insult he found particularly triggering. As CNN’s live coverage of the Mueller indictments continued throughout the night, however, the former Trump advisor turned his attention to anchors Jake Tapper and Don Lemon, whose Twitter feeds and television programs were wall-to-wall coverage of the story.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions#Hillary Clinton#Twitter Reactions#Russia#Donald Trump#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumphillary clintoninternet reactionsRobert Muellerroger stoneRUSSIATwittertwitter reactions

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP