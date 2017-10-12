Getty Image

Ever since the New York Times reported on the decades of sexual assault and harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein last week, more sordid details have streamed forth from other outlets. A long investigation by The New Yorker provided an audio clip of the Hollywood mogul admitting to having groped the very woman taping him, as well as allegations of rape by three others. Actress Rose McGowan, whose settlement with Weinstein was discussed by the Times, has regularly spoken out against the producer and others on social media. Or at least that was until her Twitter account was suddenly suspended.

“TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME,” McGowan wrote in all-caps on Instagram. “THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE.” The short caption accompanied a screenshot of the automated message she had received from Twitter, which didn’t provide a precise explanation for the suspension. “We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules, so we’ve temporarily limited some of your account features,” it read.

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

Although no particular reason was given for the suspension by Twitter, McGowan’s recent activity on the platform may provide a hint. Aside from calling attention to the ongoing reporting being done on Weinstein, the actress has also named the names of many men in the industry who know about, but ignored the producer’s behavior. This list includes the actor Matt Damon, whom McGowan called a “spineless profiteer,” and his Good Will Hunting pal Ben Affleck. The latter is an especially interesting case, for aside from his own Weinstein scandal-esque bit of bad publicity, McGowan said he already knew about the producer’s behavior.