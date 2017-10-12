Ever since the New York Times reported on the decades of sexual assault and harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein last week, more sordid details have streamed forth from other outlets. A long investigation by The New Yorker provided an audio clip of the Hollywood mogul admitting to having groped the very woman taping him, as well as allegations of rape by three others. Actress Rose McGowan, whose settlement with Weinstein was discussed by the Times, has regularly spoken out against the producer and others on social media. Or at least that was until her Twitter account was suddenly suspended.
“TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME,” McGowan wrote in all-caps on Instagram. “THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE.” The short caption accompanied a screenshot of the automated message she had received from Twitter, which didn’t provide a precise explanation for the suspension. “We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules, so we’ve temporarily limited some of your account features,” it read.
Although no particular reason was given for the suspension by Twitter, McGowan’s recent activity on the platform may provide a hint. Aside from calling attention to the ongoing reporting being done on Weinstein, the actress has also named the names of many men in the industry who know about, but ignored the producer’s behavior. This list includes the actor Matt Damon, whom McGowan called a “spineless profiteer,” and his Good Will Hunting pal Ben Affleck. The latter is an especially interesting case, for aside from his own Weinstein scandal-esque bit of bad publicity, McGowan said he already knew about the producer’s behavior.
Why are Damon and Afleck constantly getting called out for knowing and not saying anything about Weinstein when the whole town knew what he was doing and said nothing? Mcgowan herself took money from him for the things he did and said nothing. Jolie and Paltrow obviously knew and are now calling him out on it and yet they said nothing. Seems everyone in Hollywood knew and said nothing. So why are Damon and Afleck consistently the ones being targeted. Seems like all they did was join the condemnation train like everyone else when it was popular to do such. Maybe their stance was hypocritical judging from their past responses and comments on the matter, but in this story how many in hollywood aren’t sounding hypocritical. How many people chose money and fame over telling the truth about Weinstein? Sure Mcgowan, Paltrow and Jolie got famous after it but how many ingenues had to deal with Weinstein without the fame due to these Hollywood and these and others silence? It may sound like I am victim blaming her and maybe in a way I am. But I have to ask how many victims were created by the women that had it happen to them and said nothing? Are they really any better than Aflek and Damon for choosing wealth and fame over yelling to the mountain what a sorry piece of shit weinstien was?
There IS a rather significant difference between victims staying silent because they genuinely fear repercussions for speaking out and guys like Affleck staying silent because they either don’t see a problem with what Weinstein was doing or they just didn’t give a shit. Those are two very different things.
