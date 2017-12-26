Getty Image

Rosie O’Donnell is not backing down from her stance on the passing of the GOP tax bill, of which it can be said that she is vehemently against, to put it mildly. Last week, just before the passing of the bill O’Donnell tweeted at Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) to attempt to sway their vote by offering them two millions dollars in cash, a piece, which culminated in her having it out with Ben Shapiro, who she told to “suck my dick.” (Her tweets were eventually removed by Twitter, which then did an about-face that they were not in violation of the site’s policies.)

Now, O’Donnell is setting her sights on Paul Ryan. Early Christmas morning, O’Donnell retweeted Shannon Watts, the founder of Mom’s Demand who wrote that “Jesus was a brown-skinned Middle Eastern undocumented immigrant” who “condemned the greedy and commanded us to serve the needy without condition.” O’Donnell threw in her two sense by adding, “paul ryan – don’t talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation – u will go straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy [SIC].”

paul ryan – don't talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation – u will go straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy #JUDASmuch https://t.co/gJ8VreyxAX — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 25, 2017

Earlier in the holiday weekend, Paul Ryan tweeted a Christmas message which may have been what sparked O’Donnell’s initial rage:

At the end of each year, no matter how short—or long—it may feel, there is always Christmas. Waiting for us is that sense of wonder the shepherds felt when the angels appeared in the night sky to herald the birth of a Savior. pic.twitter.com/oFdj7EIyzS — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) December 23, 2017

According to the NY Post, a rep for Ryan responded with a curt holiday greeting, saying, “We wish everyone a Merry Christmas!” — because really, how else does one respond to that?