An Attempt To Name A Street After Brexit Has Backfired Hilariously

Brexit will go down as likely one of the messiest political problems of 2016. By a slim margin, British voters agreed to leave the EU, but it’s become increasingly clear voters and politicians alike poorly understood the potential consequences, both social and economic, of doing so. But that didn’t stop a French mayor from attempting to pay tribute to Brexit, by naming a street after it, and which promptly backfired.
Julian Sanchez, a member of France’s far-right National Front and mayor of Beaucaire, managed to get the small town to name a street “Rue Du Brexit.” He said it was a tribute to the British vote. The issue, though, was quickly pointed out by Twitter:
Leaving aside for a moment that Sanchez is clearly not the crispest baguette at the brasserie, considering how close the street’s name is to sounding like “Rue the Brexit” in English, it’s a little bit embarrassing he picked essentially a glorified driveway for his political statement. Granted, we’re only talking a town of about 15,000 people, here, but this is more or less a local politician grandly messing up basic local politics. Just name streets after local heroes and leave the political statements out of it. At least that way you aren’t made fun of on Twitter.
This reminds me of the time Caligula appointed a horse to the Roman senate. People today are all like, “whoa, that dude is whack-a-doodle for doing that” when in reality he was making a statement that a senator’s job is so easy a horse could do it.
A French mayor named a dead-end street Rue de Brexit and we think he didn’t mean to do it?
Brexit didn’t pass by a slim margin. It’s not messy nor a problem. It’s not poorly understood other than by the PM’s who are shuffling their feet and not acting on the will of the people. Fuck Brussels and the EU.