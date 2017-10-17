People Were Captivated By The NYPD’s Corralling Of A Cow On The Loose In Brooklyn

#Social Media #Viral Videos #Animals
10.17.17 1 hour ago

In the ancient internet times of 2015, a pair of llamas got loose and ran wild in Arizona, leaving the Internet charmed. Ever since, the Internet has been chasing the high from that moment and nearly reached it on Tuesday.

In New York City somehow, a cow — certainly not the first animal one thinks of when considering The Big Apple — escaped its handlers and ran wild and free, mooing “I’m walking here” to passersby as it was chased by police and made its way into Prospect Park where it was ultimately captured. Luckily for all, a local ABC livestream entertained many thousands of viewers across the country as the adventure continued. Eyewitnesses did the same.

Naturally, there were plenty of quality jokes and memes about the cow supplied by Twitter users, ranging from riffs on personal essays and crowdfunding to (since it’s the Internet) The Simpsons.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Social Media#Viral Videos#Animals
TAGSAnimalsbrooklynSocial MediaViral Videos

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 6 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP