🚨 runaway cow in Prospect Park 🚨 pic.twitter.com/r2x4CO3kmp — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) October 17, 2017

In the ancient internet times of 2015, a pair of llamas got loose and ran wild in Arizona, leaving the Internet charmed. Ever since, the Internet has been chasing the high from that moment and nearly reached it on Tuesday.

In New York City somehow, a cow — certainly not the first animal one thinks of when considering The Big Apple — escaped its handlers and ran wild and free, mooing “I’m walking here” to passersby as it was chased by police and made its way into Prospect Park where it was ultimately captured. Luckily for all, a local ABC livestream entertained many thousands of viewers across the country as the adventure continued. Eyewitnesses did the same.

Anyone in the Prospect Park area good with a lasso? Cow on the loose: pic.twitter.com/5GyMpJ2IbR — Citizen (@citizenapp) October 17, 2017

Naturally, there were plenty of quality jokes and memes about the cow supplied by Twitter users, ranging from riffs on personal essays and crowdfunding to (since it’s the Internet) The Simpsons.