La La Land had a good shot at breaking or at least matching the three-way tie for the most Academy Awards won by a single film (shared between Ben-Hur, Titanic, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King with 11 trophies each).

Instead, Damien Chazelle’s acclaimed musical only (“only”) won seven Oscars, including Best Picture… for about 30 seconds. Moonlight was the actual winner, and La La Land went back down to a still-respectable six. The Best Picture mix-up was an embarrassment for everyone involved — especially Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and accountant Brian Cullinan — but it could have been worse: at least it was the real Ryan Gosling at the ceremony.

Germany’s Goldene Kamera awards were duped by an impersonator who kind of, sort of, maybe resembles The Nice Guys star, if you close your eyes and imagine what Gosling and Russell Crowe’s baby might look like. Fake Gosling, who host Steven Gaetjen described as “one of the hottest stars in Hollywood,” accepted an award on La La Land‘s behalf, and gave the same speech Real Gosling would have read if he won Best Actor at the Oscars.

“Good evening, I am Ryan Gosling,” the imposter said. “I dedicate this award to Joko and Klaas, thank you very much. There is a saying in Hamburg, which is, bye-bye!” Move over, Viola Davis. According to the Daily Mail, Fake Gosling — whose real name is Ludwig Lehner — was hired by two comedians, Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, in an elaborate prank.