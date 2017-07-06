Getty Image

The whole “asking a famous person to the prom” thing is so 2010, because now all the cool kids are Photoshopping celebrities into their Enchantment Under the Sea photos. (They’re also making references to a movie that came out in 1985.)

Take Gabi Dunn, for instance. According to the Canadian teenager, “My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to ‘edit’ the photos a little @VancityReynolds.” Reynolds is practically royalty in the Great White North — National Lampoon’s Van Wilder is their Mr. Smith Goes to Washington — so good on Dunn for making Deadpool her arm-candy.

And equally good on Reynolds for responding to Dunn on Twitter. “We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next,” he tweeted, while adding the hashtag, #DontMessWithGabi. Nearly 300,000 people (and counting) agree.

My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to "edit" the photos a little @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/Ecvn5Wkgb4 — Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017

We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017

Obviously we don’t know what happened between Dunn and her prom date — notice how she wrote “my boyfriend and I broke up,” instead of “my boyfriend broke up with me,” so maybe it was a mutual split? — but her former-fling has probably moved on. He’s already tweeting at Reynolds’ (future ex-?) wife, Blake Lively. “I got some gossip for you, girl: let’s not grow old together.”

Meanwhile, Reynolds and Dunn are working on adopting Ricky Baker.

Giving Julian Dennison a warm 💀💩L welcome as we stare off into our beautiful future together. #RickyBakerPool #NZ A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

(Via Twitter)