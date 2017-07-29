An Ohio Woman Was Forced To Call 911 After Her Boa Constrictor Attached Itself To Her Face

Usually when a 911 dispatcher gets a call, it’s about a fall, abdominal pain, or an acute medical problem like a seizure. It’s almost never a giant snake eating a woman’s face. But that’s exactly what Sheffield Lake, Ohio dispatchers received a call about when a local woman who owned many snakes ended up on the business end of one of her pets, an enormous five foot boa constrictor that got loose from its cage.

The unnamed victim called 911 and told the dispatcher “‘I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face.”

“I’ve never heard of this before,” the dispatcher responded.

The victim begged the 911 dispatcher for help as the paramedics rushed to her home. “I’m on the ground. I’m scared. He’s wrapped around my legs and he’s got my nose.” By the time paramedics arrived, the constrictor was wrapped around her neck and there was blood everywhere.

Unfortunately, the only way to get the snake off its potential meal was to decapitate it using a penknife. After paramedics chopped off the snakes head and uncoiled it from her body, the woman was then rushed to the hospital. She ended up being more frightened than injured. Though she owns 11 snakes, she is understandably is reconsidering that hobby according to a local news station. And now Sheffield’s emergency responders know what to do the next time they find themselves living a real life Midwestern version of the 1997 hit Anaconda.

