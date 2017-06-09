Salma Hayek has told her fair share of embarrassing Trump stories, including how he referred to 9/11 as “7-11.” However, what she revealed on The Daily Show may leave a lasting mark, and host Trevor Noah may still be giggling. In a nutshell, Hayek details Trump’s attempts to get her to step out on an old boyfriend, which adds some extra skeeviness to a story that Hayek revealed last year. We’ll recap that anecdote momentarily, but here’s what she told Noah, who wanted to know how Trump requests a date:
“I was at an event with my boyfriend … [he was] so charming, so nice, super nice … he kept talking to my boyfriend, and then he befriended my boyfriend, invited him to dinner … and then he was like, ‘If you guys are in New York, you can come to Atlantic City, you can stay in my hotel. Give me your numbers … never talked to my boyfriend again. Now, he’s calling, he’s inviting me out.”
Salma related how she reminded Trump about her boyfriend, but the real estate mogul wasn’t deterred. He continued to push:
“He’s not good enough for you. Not important, he’s not big enough for you. You have to go out with me.”
In October of last year, Hayek also discussed Trump’s advances (to pull his admitted routine of “moving on her like a b*tch”) on her while she was dating this same boyfriend. She told Trump that she wouldn’t be interested even if she was single, and he retaliated by planting a fake tabloid story (that she was “too short” to date) about her. And then he called her up and feigned outrage while trying to persuade her that they should date because “I don’t want people to think this about you.”
The smooth move did not work, and it only ensured that Hayek would one day spill the details to the press. Not only that, but Hayek eventually dated and married Francois Pinault, a real billionaire with a net worth that completely eclipses that of Trump. Sad!
Full Daily Show interview below:
How many dudes haven’t tried to sleep with Salma Hayek? Sheeeeuht. She’s been in masturbation moemory lock since ‘From Dusk til Dawn.’
Some saw her in Desperado first. Much better material from that.
Pretty funny that in failing to get Hayek’s attention for a date, Trump has to bring up his failing Casino and Hotel. Ha.
Solid hustle
In leiu of the damning Comey testimony we told you to expect, have some dirt from 90’s actress Selma Hayek”. Don’t misunderstand me, Desperado was great.
I’m gonna get Selma Hayek to date me. It’s gonna be a huge date, the best date. Some of her boyfriends are criminals, some just aren’t big enough for her. But we’re gonna date, and Hayek is gonna pay for the date.
He was just trying to deport her
Yeah, because none of you would try to get Selma Hayek to cheat on her boyfriend with you.
Looking like Donald Trump?
Seemed to work for her French billionaire husband that few women would consider attractive.
I don’t know how well you guys know latinas, but she is furious at the end where Trevor jokes about Trump being right cause she didn’t end up with that guy. She’s smiling and all, but she is ready to kill him lol
Come to find out his hatred of Mexicans comes from a failed date attempt with Selma Hayek. If time travel is possible, get Selma to travel back and go on a date with him for mankind’s sake.
He must have heard the rumors about her escorting in Cannes before her film career took off.
Which one of his many wives was he married to at the time?