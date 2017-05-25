"Sherwood (and nothing else) looks good on me" @domsherwood ❤️ Buy a shirt and a portion of the proceeds go to the Anti-Bullying Alliance! https://represent.com/sherwood/official-dominic-sherwood-tee-sherwood-looks-good-on-me-blue-eyes A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on May 23, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

On Wednesday afternoon, just ahead of the premiere of ABC’s Dirty Dancing, Sarah Hyland — who stars as Baby’s sister Lisa in the remake — was forced to take a stand against allegations that she’s suffering from anorexia. Ironically, the accusations came primarily from comments on the above Instagram post, in which the Modern Family actress was promoting her boyfriend Dom Sherwood’s clothing line — that has part of the proceeds going to the Anti-Bullying Alliance.

Hyland took to Twitter to fight back against the bullying in a lengthy two part note. In the first part of her note, she writes: