Michelle Obama's Best Moments

Sarah Michelle Gellar Recovers Gracefully After Confusing Boy George For George Michael In A Tribute

12.26.16 51 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Following the shocking Christmas news of George Michael’s death, many took to Twitter to mourn the loss. In the immediate aftermath of these events, important details tend to slip into the ether. This would include the time when Wolf Blitzer memorialized Prince with an on-air gaffe for the ages. It happens, although the blunders will always be embarrassing.

Sarah Michelle Gellar made her own mistake on Twitter by tweeting about Boy George after the news of Michael’s death. According to Just Jared, she typed, “Do you really want to hurt me? I guess you do 2016 #ripboygeorge.”

Naturally, folks piled on to correct Gellar, who deleted her tweet and posted a trio of explanatory replacements. She tweeted that she’d misheard which 1980s pop icon had passed away and thanked those who corrected her. Gellar emphasized that she was equally sad to hear that Michael had passed, “And for the record yes I completely know the difference between Boy George and George Michael.”

Gellar added that she rarely comments “on public matters” for this reason, so she probably won’t be doing so again anytime soon: “Lesson learned.”

As for Boy George, he expressed condolences after his friend’s death:

“I am thinking of @GeorgeMichael’s family, friends and fans right now. He was so loved and I hope he knew it because the sadness today is beyond words. Devastating. What a beautiful voice he had and his music will live on as a testament to his talent. I can’t believe he is gone. I hope the Buddha will hold him in his arms.”

(Via Just Jared, Boy George on Twitter & Sarah Michelle Gellar on Twitter)

TAGSboy georgeGEORGE MICHAELSarah Michelle Gellar

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 days ago 10 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP