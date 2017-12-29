Hulu

While promoting her fantastic stand-up comedy special A Speck of Dust in May, Sarah Silverman told Uproxx, “Having a screaming competition… never changes minds. So we need to try and understand each other.” She echoed this sentiment five months later ahead of the premiere of her new talk show, I Love You, America. “People aren’t changed by facts, they’re changed by emotions. We’re changed by our feelings,” she stressed, “and we’re changed by exposure.” All of this may seem like a consistent public relations message, but those following Silverman’s show and Twitter feed already know its so much more.

Consider the 47-year-old comedian’s recent exchange with a Twitter user named Jeremy, who called Silverman the c-word when she said she was “open” to understanding Donald Trump’s supporters. Instead of immediately muting or blocking the would-be troll to prevent further abuse, Silverman instead skimmed through the San Antonio, Texas resident’s Twitter feed and responded with a kind message of acceptance. “I believe in you,” she wrote while acknowledging his previous, unrelated messages about back pain and drug use. “I know this feeling… I see it in you.”

What followed was a beautiful exchange that, along with everything else good that happened this past year, just might help salvage what’s left of 2017 from the garbage fires.