Anthony Scaramucci’s ‘The Scaramucci Post’ Hosted A Holocaust Poll With Predictable Results

#Internet Reactions #Twitter Reactions #Twitter
News & Culture Writer
10.17.17

Getty Image

In the aftermath of his explosive firing after serving as White House Communications Director for only 10 days, Anthony Scaramucci made the rounds. He appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, co-hosted TMZ, and launched an inexplicable social media enterprise dubbed “The Scaramucci Post.” Several weeks later, no one is entirely sure what the latter truly is, but one thing is clear: Scaramucci loves polls. The Twitter account frequently hosts polls to determine which major news media accounts it should follow, what the biggest political issues of the day are, and what people think about them.

Like the Holocaust, during which Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany systemically murdered over six million European Jews and millions more from various religious, ethnic and cultural groups throughout World War II. Tuesday morning, The Scaramucci Post’s Twitter account decided to ask its followers a question about the historical matter: “How many Jews were killed in the Holocaust?”

Considering the scope of Holocaust denial, as well as the Trump administration’s apparent acceptance of modern American Nazis, white supremacists and similarly hateful groups, it’s no surprise the poll immediately drew flak for it’s being posted in the first place. Or as CNN’s Jake Tapper rather bluntly phrased it, “What the actual f— is this, @Scaramucci?”

