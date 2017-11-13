GOOD MORNING TWITTER pic.twitter.com/lGd55xSkI2
This weekend’s #BoycottKeurig movement — which began after the coffee-brewer manufacturer pulled ads from Sean Hannity’s Fox News program because he defended Roy Moore against allegations of sexual contact with minors when he was in his 30s — has turned into a full-on battle. Buzzfeed’s offices broadcast the above video on Monday morning after employee Jesse McLaren came into work early to paste stickers of Hannity’s face atop all of the building’s Keurig machines.
If it’s ok for morons to support sexual harassment ~ may THEY be the next victims. What has this country come to ~ the land of the free for predators? Better safe than sorry so I bought by daughter-in-laws & grandchildren pepper spray key chains. I can only pray they never need to use them.
I’m not sure what I like better: the angry old guy in his sleeveless Under Armour shirt with a one-wood and a set of man-boobs, or the fact that Sean Hannity on a Keurig looks like Terrance and/or Philip
What if someone named their child Keurig? And that child turned 14. Would fucking it be ok?
Uproxx, you guys are good at digging up one or two opinions in the sea of twitter-
Is anyone actually offended by the Keureg boycott? The vast majority of what I’ve seen range from mildly amused at the stupidity, to kind of happy because libruls hate Keureg and their proprietary, wasteful ways.
I’m not your buddy, guy!
Politics aside, that Hannity Keurig sticker is pretty damn funny.
These people are truly the dumbest motherfuckers on the planet.
This liberal is super duper offended that morons think smashing stuff they paid for does anything other than make me laugh. They already have your money, ya dinks.
Come to think of it (since it’s the conspiracy du jour), what are the chances that the “offended liberals” and the non-smashers spreading the hashtag are all Russians/bots?