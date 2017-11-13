Sean Hannity Fans And Foes Are Getting Ugly As The #BoycottKeurig Battle Reaches New Heights

#Twitter
11.13.17

This weekend’s #BoycottKeurig movement — which began after the coffee-brewer manufacturer pulled ads from Sean Hannity’s Fox News program because he defended Roy Moore against allegations of sexual contact with minors when he was in his 30s — has turned into a full-on battle. Buzzfeed’s offices broadcast the above video on Monday morning after employee Jesse McLaren came into work early to paste stickers of Hannity’s face atop all of the building’s Keurig machines.

