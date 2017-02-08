Sean Spicer Responded To SNL's Impression Of Him

Because We Could All Use A Laugh, Enjoy This Hilarious Sean Spicer ‘Alternative ABCs’ Compilation

#Twitter #Viral Videos
new-byline-photo-andrew-husband-cropped
News & Entertainment Writer
02.08.17

Sean Spicer isn’t having a great time. Not only did Donald Trump’s press secretary and communications director inadvertently reveal his personal phone number, home address and Venmo information to the world, but a new report suggests the president no longer wants him around. Whether or not the latter story is true remains to be seen, but considering all the headaches the Melissa McCarthy impersonation has caused for the administration, maybe the former Republican National Committee spokesperson won’t be around much longer.

While the powers that be mull over Spicer’s future at the White House, let’s all take a moment to relish in (and laugh at) his short tenure thus far with GQ’s wonderful compilation of the press secretary’s “Alternative ABCs.” They’re like what Kellyanne Conway dubbed his “alternative facts,” albeit with single words or phrases and his apparent preferences for spelling and pronunciation. Things like “chorr,” “drung prices,” “esigdesigejucation” (as opposed to “education,” ironically), “executive orser,” “rurufgratefully” and countless others.

On the one hand, linguistic mishaps such as these could be a sign of something very serious — like when CBS Los Angeles reporter Serene Branson suffered a stroke during a live broadcast from the 2011 Grammy Awards. Yet Spicer’s repeated mistakes are much less serious than that… except for the fact he’s doing so in the White House.

(Via GQ)

TOPICS#Twitter#Viral Videos
TAGSdonald trumpSean SpicerTwitterViral Videos
Author Profile Picture
A proud Texan and ex-academic, Andrew Husband escaped his home state and first career for a life of writing dumb jokes on the east coast. He specializes in entertainment, politics and celebrity interviews. Prefers petting his Labrador retriever to reading comments sections.

Around The Web

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

02.07.17 1 day ago 14 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP