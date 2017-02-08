Sean Spicer isn’t having a great time. Not only did Donald Trump’s press secretary and communications director inadvertently reveal his personal phone number, home address and Venmo information to the world, but a new report suggests the president no longer wants him around. Whether or not the latter story is true remains to be seen, but considering all the headaches the Melissa McCarthy impersonation has caused for the administration, maybe the former Republican National Committee spokesperson won’t be around much longer.

While the powers that be mull over Spicer’s future at the White House, let’s all take a moment to relish in (and laugh at) his short tenure thus far with GQ’s wonderful compilation of the press secretary’s “Alternative ABCs.” They’re like what Kellyanne Conway dubbed his “alternative facts,” albeit with single words or phrases and his apparent preferences for spelling and pronunciation. Things like “chorr,” “drung prices,” “esigdesigejucation” (as opposed to “education,” ironically), “executive orser,” “rurufgratefully” and countless others.

On the one hand, linguistic mishaps such as these could be a sign of something very serious — like when CBS Los Angeles reporter Serene Branson suffered a stroke during a live broadcast from the 2011 Grammy Awards. Yet Spicer’s repeated mistakes are much less serious than that… except for the fact he’s doing so in the White House.

(Via GQ)