Who doesn’t love Dippin’ Dots, the flash frozen pearls of confection dubbed “the ice cream of the future” which can be found at most amusement parks, stadiums, and other entertainment venues? Well I’ll tell you who — Sean Spicer, that’s who — the newly appointed White House Press Secretary under Donald Trump’s administration, who stood behind the official podium for the first time this weekend to effectively commence gaslighting our great nation over the size off his boss’s inauguration crowd, of all freaking things.

Although the above tweet from the Dippin’ Dots Twitter account from November 7, 2016 suggests that it is the best ice cream candidate for all, that sure as hell isn’t what Spicer would have you think. See, Spicer has been on an anti-Dots crusade for quite some time now, dating back until at least April of 2010 — seven years ago — when he tweeted the following hot take about the ice cream brand’s slogan.

Dippin dots is NOT the ice cream of the future — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) April 8, 2010

As you can see, a year and a half later, this issue was still weighing heavily on Spicer’s mind: