White House Gaslighter In Chief, err, I’m sorry — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer hasn’t been doing such a great job instilling confidence that he’s cut out for this massive undertaking — which he clearly seems to hate — from his insistence that facts are negotiable to possibly tweeting out passwords. And Spicer certainly did not help his case at all this weekend, when he turned into your crazy uncle and tweeted an Onion video about himself in what appears to be complete sincerity.
Unfortunately it seems as though Spicer failed to watch the video, “Five Things to Know About Sean Spicer,” nor did he read the accompanying tweet that proclaimed, “@SeanSpicer’s role in the Trump administration will be to provide the American public with robust and clearly articulated misinformation.”
“You nailed it. Period!”
Of course, there’s always the possibility that Spicer was in on the joke and tweeting back sarcastically, but that’s not the kind of self awareness one might expect from the guy who previously tried to take on Big Ice Cream of the Future on Twitter.
Or, you know, he could be referencing the successful pocket square that the vid says he nailed.
I hate the guy, but come on.
Possibly..but when it starts with “…role in the Trump administration will be to provide the American public with robust and clearly articulated misinformation”, maybe you shouldn’t call attention to it.
Unless he’s a narcissist too…
It’s a ploy. There’s no way he lacks the awareness to 1- not realize it’s an Onion article, and 2- not know the meme he created about himself with “(blatant lie). Period.”
Either he is literally the dumbest person in DC, or it was a lightly self-deprecating jab at the Onion, which will now be used by the administration to show how stupid and/or lying/evil the press and Hollywood are for believing and reporting the joke as real.
(and rest assured, even if Spicer was legit, it will be spun as if it wasnt)
It’s all part of the plan… tweet out harmless known fake news as real news knowing that it is fake. So now we have known, knowns. We have known, unknowns. And we have unknown, unknowns. How can anyone know anything? You know?