White House Gaslighter In Chief, err, I’m sorry — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer hasn’t been doing such a great job instilling confidence that he’s cut out for this massive undertaking — which he clearly seems to hate — from his insistence that facts are negotiable to possibly tweeting out passwords. And Spicer certainly did not help his case at all this weekend, when he turned into your crazy uncle and tweeted an Onion video about himself in what appears to be complete sincerity.

Unfortunately it seems as though Spicer failed to watch the video, “Five Things to Know About Sean Spicer,” nor did he read the accompanying tweet that proclaimed, “@SeanSpicer’s role in the Trump administration will be to provide the American public with robust and clearly articulated misinformation.”

“You nailed it. Period!”

Of course, there’s always the possibility that Spicer was in on the joke and tweeting back sarcastically, but that’s not the kind of self awareness one might expect from the guy who previously tried to take on Big Ice Cream of the Future on Twitter.

