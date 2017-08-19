The Seattle Police Department Is Trolling Alex Jones For His Allegedly Fake Viral Coffee Video

#Trolls #Twitter Reactions #Twitter #Viral Videos
08.18.17 1 hour ago

Aside from Last Week Tonight‘s concise “snake oil salesman” critique and a perplexing social media friendship with Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Alex Jones thankfully hasn’t been in the news a whole lot lately. Or at least that was until the conspiracy theorist decided to take his latest livestream to downtown Seattle Friday morning. That’s where Jones and his crew filmed a combative livestream which many locals immediately called out for being fake — even the Seattle Police Department.

A little over two minutes into Jones’ Periscope video, a random passerby flipped him the bird. “Come on over here. No, you flipped me off. Come on, coward,” Jones accosted the man. “You’re not an intellectual. You’re a fake and a fraud.” When the unidentified man flipped Jones off again, he after the guy and got in his face. “I’m right here!” Not long after, another person called Jones “trash” and, when confronted, poured his cup of coffee onto the conspiracy theorist.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trolls#Twitter Reactions#Twitter#Viral Videos
TAGSALEX JONESINFOWARSSEATTLEtrollsTwittertwitter reactionsViral Videos

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 11 hours ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP