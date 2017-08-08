Here’s The Strange Reason A Guy Was Dressed As A Car Seat In This ‘Driverless’ Van

For the past week, Arlington, Virginia, residents have been reporting sightings of an unmarked gray van (a 2017 Ford Transit Connect) which appears to be driving itself. With companies like Google, Uber, Lyft, Ford, Mercedes, and Apple committed to making their own self-driving cars, it seems almost plausible that the unmarked vehicle could be a prototype. News4 anchor Adam Tuss spotted the “driverless” van on Monday. He and a photographer trailed the vehicle for about twenty minutes to take photographs and to get a closer look.

When Tuss finally took a look inside the vehicle, he realized the driver’s seat was actually a guy in a costume, something that’s been seen in many a YouTube prank video. He filmed himself trying to interview the driver, to no avail. How could that driver resist questions like, “Brother, who are you? What are you doing? I’m with the news, dude. Dude, can you pull over and we can talk for a second?”

