Seth Rogen Asked Donald Trump, Jr. To Talk To His Dad Before He Destroys The Planet

Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.16.17
Since Donald Trump was elected president, Seth Rogen has been, like the rest of the world, mocking his tweets. When Trump wrote, “Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting,” Rogen fired back, “Any negative reviews to my movies are #FakeReviews.” A day later, after Trump tweeted, “I don’t know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy” (despite previously saying on 60 Minutes that he “got to know him very well”), Rogen responded, “I DO NOT know James Franco. I have NO relationship with him, never worked with him, and the haters are going CRAZY.”

Safe to say, the Sausage Party star isn’t a Trump supporter. So when he noticed that the president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., followed him on Twitter, he saw an opportunity. “Please ask your dad to resign before he destroys the planet,” Rogen tweeted. “Thanks dude.” He even sent Trumpy, Jr. — who compared Syrian refugees to Skittles and said that women who can’t deal with sexual harassment “don’t belong in the workforce” — a message.

