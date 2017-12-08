Getty Image

Seth Rogen loves trolling on Twitter, especially when it comes to sliding into Don Jr’s DMs over his father’s Access Hollywood hot-mic footage. However, he struck a more serious tone on Friday while announcing that he can’t stomach news that former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will return to Sirius XM. Bannon is slated to triumphantly bring his nationalist message back as a regular co-host of Breitbart News Daily, which runs for 3 hours.

While right-wing radio fans have no doubt rejoiced at the chance to hear Bannon interview incendiary characters like Rep. Steve King and Sebastian Gorka, Rogen is making his thoughts known. He’s cancelled his Tuesday press appearances on Sirius XM because he can’t “appear on the same service that has decided to support Steve Bannon.” And while he sends apologies to the hosts and shows that must now fill that airtime, Rogen ends his tweet with a middle finger toward Bannon.

I was supposed to do a press tour on @SIRIUSXM on teusday but I'm no longer doing it because I can't bring myself to appear on the same service that has decided to support Steve Bannon. Apologies to the shows I had to cancel. And fuck Steve Bannon. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 8, 2017

Rogen’s never been known for subtlety, and Bannon shares that same trait, only aimed in a different direction. Meanwhile, Sirius XM spokesperson Patrick Reilly has defended Bannon’s return in a statement:

“Since its inception, SiriusXM has promised to deliver a diversity of opinions and viewpoints, from conservative to progressive to everything in between. SiriusXM takes no political position of our own across our more than 175 channels, but we are here to provide an open forum no matter where listeners stand on the political spectrum. Free speech is vitally important. We ardently believe that by allowing a virtually unlimited platform of viewpoints, we are doing our best to uphold that core value.”

Bannon’s show will undoubtedly find a welcome audience on the Patriot Channel. As for Rogen, he can take some comfort in turning to the satellite radio broadcaster’s left-leaning programming choices like the Progressive and Urban View channels.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)