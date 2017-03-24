Universal Pictures

In this day and age, it seems like it’s impossible to be totally clueless when it comes to sex. Even for an individual who is personally inexperienced in the sexual department (cleanup in aisle… oh, never mind), I mean — we have the internet, now. Health class be dammed, if you have an internet connection and don’t understand the basic mechanics of the way a man’s body interacts with a woman’s body, or another man’s body, or sometimes another man and a woman’s body, or two women’s bodies, or… well, you get the hint — then that’s on you, my friend.

And yet, there are people out there who are painfully inexperienced when it comes to the notion of sex. Such was the topic of a recent Ask Reddit thread, “What’s the most obvious sign of sexual inexperience you have experienced?” Chalk it up to Darwinism, but you just have to wonder how these people got as far as they did in life.

To start us off, Sykopoet was with a gent who didn’t understand that the vagina is surrounded by pelvic muscles:

When my muscles contracted inside, he jumped back and said “What was that?!?” sigh

(Props to the followup comment by rustyshackleford193 who hilariously writes, “My girlfriend once sneezed the dick out.”)