Former Sheriff David Clarke Comes For ‘Whacky’ Rep. Frederica Wilson, And People Can’t Handle The Irony

#Internet Reactions #Donald Trump
News Editor
10.20.17

Getty Image

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) became a household name after she revealed President Trump’s crass phone call with the widow of a U.S. soldier. In the call, Trump stated, “He knew what he was getting into.” People were aghast, yet Chief of Staff John Kelly not only defended Trump’s words but added that he was “stunned” at Wilson’s “selfish” response to the call. On CNN this morning, Wilson extended her “deepest sympathy” to Kelly for the loss of his own son in Afghanistan, but she held her ground. Meanwhile, further attacks upon Wilson continue, and one person who tripped over himself in the process happens to be former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke.

Clarke tweets a lot, especially since he’s got time on his hands after resigning as sheriff (following a number of controversies under his tenure) and becoming unable to take a Homeland Security gig due to accusations of plagiarism. He currently works for a pro-Trump PAC, and he agrees with the president’s recently tweeted assessment of Wilson as “wacky.”

At least, Clarke changed the spelling to “whacky” and added his opinion that Wilson is a “buffoon” while tweeting a screencap of Wilson from a Congressional Black Caucus video. Perhaps Clarke’s not a fan of … her hats?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpFrederica Wilsoninternet reactionsNigersheriff david clarke

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 days ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP