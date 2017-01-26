"Highlights" From President Trump's Inaugural Address

Shia LaBeouf Was Arrested At His Anti-Donald Trump Protest

01.26.17 3 hours ago 2 Comments

“I Am Not Famous” actor Shia Labeouf was arrested early Thursday morning in New York during a protest against President Donald Trump.

The American Honey star reportedly got into an altercation with a man outside the “He Will Not Divide Us” installation at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, where Labeouf has been since last week. The “participatory performance” invites the public to “deliver the words ‘he will not divide us’ into a camera mounted on a wall… repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish,” according to the Museum. The exhibition — Jaden Smith is a fan — will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until January 20, 2021, the end of Trump’s first (only?) term as president.

Cops tell us a guy walked in front of the mounted camera and said something — possibly regarding Trump — but whatever it was, Shia got pissed. Shia grabbed for the guy’s scarf, and allegedly scratched him in the process. NYPD has been posted up at the protest site since Monday — so officers quickly moved in and busted Shia. Some of his fellow protesters said, “Shia took a hit for us. There were all these Nazis here, he came out and tried to protect us.” (Via)

