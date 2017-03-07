Getty Image

Despite appearing in the recent Octavia Spencer-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live and popping up in Comedy Central’s “Colossal Clusterfest” festival announcement, Pete Davidson’s public appearances have been scant as of late. Even his Instagram account, where Davidson often reflected on the loss of his father on September 11, 2001, has been emptied of all its content. Or at least that was the case until Monday night, when the 23-year-old comedian published a string of posts celebrating his newfound sobriety and the people in his life who influenced him to “quit drugs.”

Per People, Davidson revealed he “just wanted to let you guys know I’m okay” in the first of three posts he published:

I know I’ve kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years. It wasn’t easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I’ll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that’s all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It’s nice to be back in action ❤️

Said “great girl,” as you may recall, is none other than Larry David’s daughter Cazzie. Davidson followed up his initial heartfelt post with two images of the doting pair, saying he “Couldn’t pick one so I went with two” and describing himself as the “luckiest guy in the world.” The SNL player also published a screenshot from the Dave Chappelle-hosted episode of SNL with the simple caption, “squad goals.”