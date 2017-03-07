The White House Might Crack Down On Pot

‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson ‘Quit Drugs’ And Is ‘Happy And Sober For The First Time In 8 Years’

#SNL
03.07.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Despite appearing in the recent Octavia Spencer-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live and popping up in Comedy Central’s “Colossal Clusterfest” festival announcement, Pete Davidson’s public appearances have been scant as of late. Even his Instagram account, where Davidson often reflected on the loss of his father on September 11, 2001, has been emptied of all its content. Or at least that was the case until Monday night, when the 23-year-old comedian published a string of posts celebrating his newfound sobriety and the people in his life who influenced him to “quit drugs.”

Per People, Davidson revealed he “just wanted to let you guys know I’m okay” in the first of three posts he published:

I know I’ve kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years. It wasn’t easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I’ll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that’s all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It’s nice to be back in action ❤️

Said “great girl,” as you may recall, is none other than Larry David’s daughter Cazzie. Davidson followed up his initial heartfelt post with two images of the doting pair, saying he “Couldn’t pick one so I went with two” and describing himself as the “luckiest guy in the world.” The SNL player also published a screenshot from the Dave Chappelle-hosted episode of SNL with the simple caption, “squad goals.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSDRUGSinstagramLARRY DAVIDMEDICAL MARIJUANAPETE DAVIDSONSNL
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP