Above: Not a actually photo of Lizard Man, but a still from the “Reptile Boy” episode of Buffy The Vampire Slayer

While many are planning out the perfect place to watch the solar eclipse that’s going to take place on Monday, August 21 (see here for a complete guide on all you need to know), South Carolina residents apparently have a whole other thing to worry about. We’re taking the Lizard Man, people, and the danger is very much real. [Note: totally not real.]

For those unfamiliar with the legend, the famous Lizard Man of Scape Ore Swamp began in 1988, with the first sighting by a 17-year-old boy who claimed to have encountered the beast while stopping to change a tire on his way home from work late at night. Since then, sightings have continued over the years, the last being in 2015 by a woman leaving church, who even caught the Lizard Man on camera — which you can see in the totally realistic evidence in the video below.