Did You Catch These Easter Eggs In 'The Last Jedi' Trailer?

Government Workers Enjoyed ‘Star Wars’ Day While The World Burned Around Them

#Star Wars
05.05.17 1 hour ago

Lucasfilm

Another Star Wars Day has come and gone, unofficially of course, but that doesn’t mean folks didn’t have their fair share of fun with a galaxy far, far away. While we looked at what women from the Star Wars universe deserve to make their way to the screen, others around the globe found their own ways to celebrate. The most peculiar of the bunch were the many government bodies that decided to celebrate on social media and elsewhere. Take the Australian Senate for example, tipping the hat to their fictional counterpart:

But don’t think it stopped there. Soon, whoever is running the account got into a discussion with fans and started to ponder the realities of the Galactic Senate. They’re wondering where the Galactic House of Representatives is before realizing that it was all combined into one mega political forum in George Lucas’ vision. That means Senator Amidala and Representative Jar Jar Binks are different levels within the same system, even if one seems to have too much power and managed to ruin the entire galaxy. That said, Amidala tossed the whole thing into motion by voting no confidence on the Chancellor so really, Binks was just following by example.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSMAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOUStar WarsSTAR WARS DAY

Innovative Minds

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 15 hours ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 1 day ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 days ago
How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

05.01.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

05.01.17 4 days ago
Cool Toys That Will Inspire Kids To Devote Their Lives To STEM

Cool Toys That Will Inspire Kids To Devote Their Lives To STEM

05.01.17 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP