Everything We Know About 'The Last Jedi'

Of Course Everyone Is Roasting The ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Poster With Amazing Photoshops

04.14.17

In case you hadn’t noticed, the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuted today following the new film’s panel at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando. From digging through all the possible Easter eggs contained within the two minutes and 12 seconds Disney and LucasFilm allowed director Rian Johnson to show, to dissecting the smallest, most interesting morsels hidden therein, Uproxx and the the rest of the Internet kept pretty busy throughout the day — especially when it came to the film’s brand new poster.

Whether you’re a fan of the homage to the original poster for Star Wars: A New Hope or not, you have to admit The Last Jedi‘s poster featuring Rey (Daisy Ridley), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is pretty gnarly. That, and it is so very ripe for the best and brightest among the Internet’s legion of Photoshop experts. Whether they included the inevitable return of favorite fan target Jar-Jar Binks, allusions to other films like Pineapple Express and Face/Off, or utterly silly experiments in humor, Twitter’s always dependable army of bored-at-work (or jobless) graphic designers didn’t disappoint.

In fact, one could even argue many contributors made The Last Jedi poster better as a result:

