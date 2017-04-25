During the final scene of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rey (Daisy Ridley) encounters Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and offers him his first lightsaber — the very one whose previous owner, Darth Vader, had cut from his hand in Empire Strikes Back. It’s a touching moment, as it ties the new trilogy back to the original while promising new adventures in The Last Jedi. But what if, in an alternate universe, Rey wasn’t the first person to see Luke after so many years of solitude? What if, instead of the potential blood relation of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the mournful Skywalker’s first contact came by way of The Room‘s Tommy Wiseau?

Enter the gang as PistolShrimps, who debuted a short mashup of the two films in brilliant fashion over the weekend. Appropriately titled “Oh hi Mark!,” the 32-second clip combines Luke’s reveal to Rey with the infamous rooftop scene in Wiseau’s brilliantly awful 2003 film. “I did not hit her. It’s not true. It’s bullsh*t. I did not hit her. I did not!” Wiseau’s The Room character Johnny screams as he approaches Skywalker. “Oh, hi Mark.” Needless to say, Hamill’s confused face from the original Force Awakens scene blends perfectly with Wiseau’s greeting.

This begs the question: What would the Star Wars universe’s version of The Room look like? At the very least, Wiseau’s awful sex scene (which he re-cut into additional scenes throughout his film) would instead feature a fan-favorite relationship Lucasfilm hasn’t ruled out just yet. No word on where exactly James Franco fits in all this, though.

(Via PistolShrimps)