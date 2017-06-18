Universal Pictures

Character actor Stephen Furst, best known for his role as hapless fraternity pledge Kent “Flounder” Dorfman in National Lampoon’s Animal House, passed away in California due to complications with diabetes at the age of 63. Furst has over 80 acting credits to his name and went behind the camera to direct three episodes of Babylon 5, on which he played alien Vir Cotto. His sons announced his passing on his Facebook page, telling his fans not to cry, but to laugh at this sad time:

“To truly honor him, do not cry for the loss of Stephen Furst. But rather, enjoy memories of all the times he made you snicker, laugh, or even snort to your own embarrassment. He intensely believed that laugher is the best therapy, and he would want us to practice that now. If you knew him personally, remember his gift for lighting up a room. And no matter who you are, when you think of Steve, instead of being sad, celebrate his life by watching one of his movies or use one of his bits to make someone else laugh – really, really hard.”

Looking at the internet’s reaction to Furst’s passing, it’s clear that he was beloved for his wide range of characters. If you didn’t watch him as the wild-haired centauri in Babylon 5, you loved him as Flounder. If you’re one of the few people who didn’t see Animal House, then maybe Furst’s you remember his run through the ’80s on medical dramedy St. Elsewhere. Furst was a low-key and yet prolific character actor, and he will be missed by many throughout the industry and by his fans.

RIP Stephen Furst, a lovable, talented, very funny actor. I will always love Flounder. pic.twitter.com/N0t4wtEIOr — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) June 17, 2017

On behalf of everyone who worked on Babylon 5, Stephen Furst will be missed profoundly and everlastingly. — JMichael Straczynski (@straczynski) June 17, 2017

Rest in Peace Stephen Furst (May 8, 1955 – June 17, 2017), American actor and director known from Babylon 5, St. Elsewhere and Animal House. pic.twitter.com/5Mid7koN52 — Killer Kitsch (@killer_kitsch) June 17, 2017

I just received news of the passing of another member of our #Babylon5 family. Stephen Furst "Vir Cotto," RIP, my friend. — Bruce Boxleitner (@boxleitnerbruce) June 17, 2017