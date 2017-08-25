WARNER BROS.

It, the “can’t sleep, clown’ll eat me” of movies, is expected to make a record-breaking amount of money in its first week of release. Anything less than $50 million would be considered a disappointment. That’s particularly impressive considering, a) it’s coming out in September, and b) it’s an R-rated horror film.

But there’s one person who can’t see It on September 8, or ever.

President Donald Trump blocked Stephen King on Twitter after the author tweeted, “My newest horror story: Once upon a time there was a man named Donald Trump, and he ran for president. Some people wanted him to win.” And, “Can we have Obama back? Please?” And, “Donald Trump: A remarkable combination of unhinged and dumb as dirt. Time to start talking impeachment. Really. Enough is enough.” And… well, you get the idea. J.K. Rowling offered to direct message Trump’s tweets to King, but he was still annoyed by the (legally hazy) censorship, so he decided to block Trump, too.

“Donald Trump blocked me on Twitter,” King tweeted. “I am hereby blocking him from seeing IT or MR. MERCEDES. No clowns for you, Donald. Go float yourself.” This, of course, assumes “F*ckface Von Clownstick” wants to see It. I’m not sure. He’s only interested in movies about blood and/or sports.