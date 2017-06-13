Getty Image

By now, we should know better than to assume Donald Trump has better things to do than read Twitter all day. But it’s still surprising whenever he tweets a typo, or breaks news on social media before telling his senior staff what’s going on, or blocks one of the highest-profile living novelists.

On Tuesday morning, Stephen King, the author of The Stand, It, Cujo, and dozens of other books and short stories that are scary but not nearly as terrifying as real life, tweeted, “Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself.” King has always been outspoken in his distrust of Trump (last October, he wrote, “My newest horror story: Once upon a time there was a man named Donald Trump, and he ran for president. Some people wanted him to win”), but especially so in recent weeks.

Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017

A sampling of his work:

Just when you think Trump cannot possibly do anything more stupid than gun-running to the Saudis, he pulls out of the Paris Accords.

Our idiotic president seems to have confused what’s “politically correct” with what is “unconstitutional.”

After listening to Comey today and Trump for last 4 and a half months, I have a clear opinion on which one is the actual “nut job.”

Can we have Obama back? Please?

If Ivanka Trump had grown up in farm country, like some of us, she’d know her father is reaping exactly what he sowed.