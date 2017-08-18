Getty Image

White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his position, which confirms all those ongoing reports. While it’s another high-profile person exiting the Trump administration — and another on a Friday afternoon — it won’t be clear what exactly this means for a while (Corey Lewandowski still talks to Trump, after all). However, with Bannon reportedly back on his way to Breitbart, it might be wise to pop some popcorn and prepare for some fireworks as the leaks about infighting become very, very public.

The official word is that the president decided to let Bannon go, although he supposedly submitted his resignation weeks ago to coincide with the one-year anniversary of him joining the campaign, but the actual timing — days after Bannon’s insane interview with a progressive reporter and after a week of discussion about white nationalism and supremacy and how Bannon came from that community — is, to put it charitably, a huge coincidence.

Getting Bannon out of the White House won't solve the problem. Neither will one sip of water in the desert but thank you yes I'll drink that — Joss Whedon (@joss) August 18, 2017

Joss Whedon had a very perceptive reaction to Bannon’s ouster: “Getting Bannon out of the White House won’t solve the problem. Neither will one sip of water in the desert but thank you yes I’ll drink that.”

Whedon is not alone as plenty of other Twitter users were more than happy to join in the fun and pile on Bannon. Here are some, though certainly not all, of the reactions that caught our eye.