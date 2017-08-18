The Internet Erupted With Glee After Chief Strategist Steve Bannon Was Ousted From The White House

#Donald Trump #Twitter
08.18.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his position, which confirms all those ongoing reports. While it’s another high-profile person exiting the Trump administration — and another on a Friday afternoon — it won’t be clear what exactly this means for a while (Corey Lewandowski still talks to Trump, after all). However, with Bannon reportedly back on his way to Breitbart, it might be wise to pop some popcorn and prepare for some fireworks as the leaks about infighting become very, very public.

The official word is that the president decided to let Bannon go, although he supposedly submitted his resignation weeks ago to coincide with the one-year anniversary of him joining the campaign, but the actual timing — days after Bannon’s insane interview with a progressive reporter and after a week of discussion about white nationalism and supremacy and how Bannon came from that community — is, to put it charitably, a huge coincidence.

Joss Whedon had a very perceptive reaction to Bannon’s ouster: “Getting Bannon out of the White House won’t solve the problem. Neither will one sip of water in the desert but thank you yes I’ll drink that.”

Whedon is not alone as plenty of other Twitter users were more than happy to join in the fun and pile on Bannon. Here are some, though certainly not all, of the reactions that caught our eye.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumpSteve BannonTwitter

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP