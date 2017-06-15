Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Steve Harvey is no stranger to gaffes and awkward moments, whether committed by himself or by contestants on one of his many TV shows. However, the multi-hyphenate is in some hot water over comments that seem to betray a lack of sympathy for, unbelievably, the Flint water crisis.

According to MLive, during a segment on Wednesday’s “Steve Harvey Morning Show” radio program, a caller claiming to be from Flint called in and insulted the Cleveland Cavaliers, an afont to Harvey, a long-time fan. Harvey then went in on the caller’s city.

“You from Flint?” Harvey asked. “That’s why y’all ain’t even got clean water. When was the last time you touched water and it didn’t have lead in it?”

On the audio, included below, you can hear Harvey’s co-hosts laughing and telling him to “reel it in,” but he continues.

“I wasn’t talking about the city of Flint, I was talking about him,” Harvey responded. “He going to call in, say Cleveland don’t deserve jack, and he over there bathing in all that silver water.”

Finally, before the caller hung up, Harvey said, “one more thing…enjoy your nice brown glass of water.”

Harvey’s “joke” comes a day after Nick Lyon, the Michigan health and human services department director, was charged with involuntary manslaughter for his role in handling the city’s contaminated water crisis.

(via MLive & Detroit Free Press)