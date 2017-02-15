The White House Web Site Has Serious Issues

The Internet Sets Out To Fix This Mess With The Hilarious ‘Straightforward From Here’ Meme

02.15.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Sooo… 2017, huh? As John Oliver observed earlier this week, “America is on fire” and no one is exactly sure what to do about it. Following National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s resignation due to Russia connections on Monday, the New York Times published a scathing report claiming that not just Flynn, but several members of Donald Trump’s inner circle had repeated contact with senior Russian intelligence officials.

In response to these very serious impeachable, and even imprisonable accusations of treason, Trump characteristically responded with a Twitter meltdown, lashing out at everyone from Hillary Clinton to Obama and of course the “failing” media. So where do we go from here? Do we have enough evidence to take down Trump and his administration? And if so, will the GOP even cooperate in the proceedings?

On Wednesday morning, writer, CNN political commentator, and self-proclaimed “America’s second favorite cable news lesbian” Sally Kohn offered up a simple, “straightforward” plan of action.

TAGSdonald trumpinternet reactionsMichael Flynnsally kohn

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP