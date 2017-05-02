Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

During primary season last March, Susan Sarandon and Debra Messing became embroiled in the most curious Twitter feud. Sarandon was (and still is) a die-hard Bernie Sanders fan and made some comments that confused people, who thought she intended to vote for Donald Trump if Hillary Clinton won the Democratic nomination. Sarandon never meant to send that message (although she heavily criticized Clinton’s hawkish tendencies), but nonetheless, a rivalry was born, and Messing never let her forget that Sarandon wouldn’t publicly commit to backing Hillary. Before long, Sarandon addressed the matter on TV by claiming that Messing had “too much time on her hands,” and during the above clip from Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Sarandon went in for the jugular.

The Oscar winner felt amused when Cohen admitted being fascinated by the Messing feud, and Sarandon remained unimpressed by her foe’s continued tweets (and apparent subtweets, which must be some passive-aggressive outlet) against her, yet she took the time to make things personal … while claiming it wasn’t personal:

“Sometimes she just throws it out there and doesn’t say it to me directly, and then I find out about it … She’s not very well informed and so sometimes she gets in areas that she really hasn’t thought through, maybe? She’s Trumpian a little bit like that. So, I don’t have anything against her personally. I just, sometimes I have to say, ‘But you don’t have the information.'”

Trumpian. That’s gonna ruffle some feathers, and no wonder Naomi Watts looked so uncomfortable while sitting next to Sarandon during the interview. She doesn’t want any part of this hot-feud mess.

Sarandon also mentioned that she and Messing have run into each other at New York Rangers games, but Messing won’t say a word to her. Instead, the two simply duke it out for their Twitter followers. Man, they don’t even throw popcorn at each other? How disappointing.