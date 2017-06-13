



FOX

During the So You Think You Can Dance premiere this week, there was more than enough talent to make the return of the reality dance competition worth it for all of its fans. There were a few bad apples as usual, but Vanessa Hudgens salvaged one moment by dancing with the aspiring competitor on stage and sometimes iffy auditions offer a public service to the others on stage by proving just how much talent they truly have.

Near the end of the show, a pair of tall, blonde sisters took the stage. When they were asked where they hailed from, they answered Russia. Which isn’t all that strange as people from other countries audition for the judges all the time. The difference here, however, is that the sisters were not only from Russia but had flown to Los Angeles for tryouts only a few days beforehand. Lucky for them, their routine was called one of the “most unique” in the show’s history and they moved on to the next round of the show.



At some point, they will be broken up into individual competitors if they make it that far, as the show doesn’t allow pairs to compete together past the early stages. It’s at least lucky that they impressed the judges and the audience enough not to have to turn right around and fly back to Russia. Nigel Lithgow, lead judge and a producer of the series, even cracked some jokes about the sisters’ presence and possible ramifications for the show for being so international on Night 1 of auditions.

The full quote was “I am getting slightly worried…we’ve had Korea, Ukraine, Russia…I’ve got a feeling that Donald Trump might ban our show!”

Good thing for Nigel and the show as a whole that Trump is supposedly a big enough fan of Russia that might make up for all the other people from various countries making appearances on stage.