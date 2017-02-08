Sean Spicer Responded To SNL's Impression Of Him

Jake Tapper Offered Up Some Dirt On Himself To Aid Anyone Who Compiles A Slime File On Him

02.08.17 59 mins ago

CNN

CNN’s Jake Tapper has shown that he is immune to the spin of the Trump administration, and he’s equally resistant to the insults hurled at him by the president’s fans. On Wednesday, he pushed back at a suggestion of a future dirt-digging threat by poking fun at himself with the #tapperdirtfile hashtag. All on the same day that Donald Trump started the “Easy D” craze, so it’s been an interesting one.

Tapper has little patience for Trump’s labeling of his network as “fake news.” He subsequently called out White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for Trump’s immigration ban and managed to get Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway to admit CNN is not fake news. This may not have sat well with some Trump fans, and someone suggested that the GOP might be going after him. Tapper quickly brushed this off.

Tapper then had some fun while airing some of his own “dirty laundry” with the #tapperdirtfile hashtag. Wow, this is some embarrassing stuff if true…

